John Giles is of the view that Leeds United are paying the price for electing to run a small squad as they continue to struggle to get results on the pitch.

Leeds boss Marcelo Biela prefers to manage a small but tight-knit group of players, who are well drilled his style of high-octane football.

The Argentine is known to stick with a set group of regular starters, but he has missed the services of a clutch of key a players for large chunks of this season owing to injuries, which includes the likes of Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Manchester City in their latest outing, which means they have only won three out of 17 games so far this season and Whites legend Giles is of the view that they are paying the price for opting to run a small squad.

The Yorkshire giants are currently 16th in the league table, just five points above the drop zone, but Giles is confident they can avoid relegation and get back to form if key players start to return from injuries as Bielsa has had to play his charges out of position, deploy academy starlets, or ask second-string stars to step up in several games.

“They have got Phillips out, Bamford is out, probably two of their best players and there are about three others, who would be in the team, who are not fit”, Giles told Off The Ball while discussing Leeds’ struggles on the pitch.

“And they do not have a big panel, so they have paid the price.

“And I think that when you are in the situation that they are in with the injuries and the players that they have got, I mean the worst team that you can play at the moment for giving you a hiding in that way is Manchester City.

“I think that as they get the players back, they will be okay.

“I do not think they will go down but you do not want to be in the position that they are in.

“It is not good to get the hiding that they did but I think if they get the players back, I think they will avoid relegation.”

Bielsa has made it clear that he is open to signing new players in the January transfer window if they are better than the players he currently has in his squad.