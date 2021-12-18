Former Premier League defender Michael Dawson feels Chelsea are still in the title race, but has warned the Blues they cannot drop many more points.

Chelsea were at the top of the pile at the end of last month but a dip in form has meant that they have been pushed down to third place in the league standings.

Dawson admits that Chelsea dropping points in recent games is not good news when they are trying to battle Manchester City and Liverpool for the title.

However, the former Tottenham defender is not ruling Chelsea out of the race yet, though he thinks they should be concerned about the gap to the top of the table potentially growing.

“I do see it [the title challenge] as a three-way race, I really do”, Dawson said on The Essential Football Podcast.

“Chelsea are going through terrible form really, won two in four.

“That’s not a team [results] you are looking when you are competing with the calibre and quality of Manchester City and Liverpool, two of the teams far superior to anyone else.

“Chelsea have come into that bracket since Thomas Tuchel has gone in.

“I think that he is probably just going through the first bit of form where people are looking, but yes, they are still contenders.

“But the bigger the gap, it’s now four points and Manchester City for me they were few points behind Chelsea not too long ago.

“So it can change.”

Following a 1-1 draw against Everton, the Pensioners will look to return to winning ways when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday at Molineux.