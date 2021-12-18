Ramon Vega has urged Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool not to cancel the game on Sunday at short notice as it is not fair to the fans.

A host of games have been postponed this weekend as a number of Premier League sides have players unavailable due to covid.

The Premier League are keen to play as many games as possible and have been backed in their stance by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager told his pre-Tottenham press conference: “I don’t see the massive benefit of it [stopping the Premier League] because we come back [and] it is still the same.

“If the virus will be gone then I am the first that stops and goes home and waits until it is gone. But that is probably not the case, so where’s the real benefit of it?”

Aston Villa’s meeting with Burnley on Saturday was postponed just hours before kick-off, with a number of fans already making their way to the game and Vega does not want to see the same happen on Sunday at Tottenham.

The former Spurs star wrote on Twitter: “Please don’t do a last-minute cancellation again for tomorrow’s game!

“It’s not fair on all the fans travelling or planning to go tomorrow.

“Premier League have some consideration! Thank you.”

Some have called from transparency from clubs over the number of players who have been affected and how many are positive cases or those needing to isolate as close contacts.