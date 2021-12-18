Dominic Matteo feels Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will be looking at his side’s game against Manchester City with damage limitation in mind.

The Magpies took the lead at Anfield in their midweek meeting with Liverpool, but then conceded three times to leave Merseyside empty handed.

Manchester City meanwhile ran riot earlier this week as they took Leeds United apart at the Ethiad to inflict a 7-0 thrashing on Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

The Citizens travel to St James’ Park on Sunday in the Premier League and former Leeds man Matteo thinks that Howe will be looking at limiting the damage.

“I think Eddie Howe coming into this game will be thinking ‘damage limitation’ in a way”, Matteo said on LUTV’s The Warm Up.

“You still have to somehow believe you can get something out of it, otherwise why are we here? You don’t just turn up to get beat.

“So they will have to have some kind of game plan, but against Man City it’s very difficult.

“For Newcastle, if they could come away with a point from that game they would take it all day long.”

Manchester City had to work hard for all three points on their last visit to St James’ Park as they edged out the Magpies 4-3, with a Ferran Torres hat-trick helping tilt the scales in their favour.