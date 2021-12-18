Fixture: Leeds United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Leeds United at Elland Road this evening.

The Gunners have moved inside the top four and arrive at Leeds on the back of successive wins over Southampton and West Ham United.

Arteta is still refusing to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back into the first team fold following a disciplinary breach and he is not in their matchday squad today.

The Gunners drew in the league at Elland Road last term, being held to a 0-0 draw.

Aaron Ramsdale slots into goal for Arsenal, while at the back Arteta selects Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney as his back four.

Midfield sees Arsenal deploy Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.

If Arteta needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe.

Sambi Lokonga has missed out due to a positive covid test.

Arsenal Team vs Leeds United

Ramsdale, Tomiyasi, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Holding, Chambers, Tavares, Cedric, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Nketiah