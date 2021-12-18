Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo has warned the Whites to watch out for Alexandre Lacazette when they face the Gunners at Elland Road this evening.

Marcelo Bielsa watched his team suffer a thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in midweek as they were beaten 7-0 and he will badly want them to respond today.

They face an Arsenal side that have won their last two games, scoring five times and not conceding, and have now pushed their way into the top four.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang falling foul of Mikel Arteta, Lacazette has been leading the line for Arsenal and Matteo thinks a lot of the work he does goes unnoticed.

The Leeds legend warned that the Frenchman must be given close attention by the Whites, while noting he is one of the wise heads in the line-up.

“We’ve got to watch out for Lacazette”, Matteo said on LUTV’s The Warm Up.

“He goes under the radar a little bit, but does a lot of unselfish work and gets stuck in as well.

“And he knows the game and he is more of a senior player.”

Arsenal have already met Leeds this season, being drawn against the Whites in the EFL Cup, a tie they won 2-0 at the Emirates thanks to goals from Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah.