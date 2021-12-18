A host of Leeds United fans have taken to social media to react to their side’s 4-1 defeat against Arsenal, which has continued a poor run of form, with several concerned about a failure to make signings to bolster the squad.

Leeds were looking to bounce back from a demoralising 7-0 defeat at Manchester City in midweek, but with a team deprived of a number of first team players due to injury were easily swatted aside by Arsenal; the Gunners were 3-0 up at half time.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa is without a raft of key men, including Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford.

The Argentine prefers to operate with a small squad and dip into the Under-23s if needed, but his depth is currently being tested to the limit.

For Hakan, anyone who cannot see that the club need to splash the cash in the January transfer window needs a shake, with it wrong to put so much responsibility on youngsters.

Oliver does not want to assign blame for Leeds’ current predicament, however he thinks that not recruiting effectively is hurting the club.

Mark thinks that recent results show Leeds need a fully fit squad to be able to hold their own in the Premier League and is sure the fans understand the injury situation.

LordLucan is backing Bielsa to get Leeds out of trouble, while Forsaken is keeping the faith and Jason is sure results will turn.

Ayub believes Leeds are paying the price for standing still, something Michael agrees with.

The January transfer window is just weeks away, but it remains to be seen if Leeds will make any signings.

Without looking at Jan and realising Leeds our club will have to spend high and take a gamble on some well scouted senior players – you need a shake. At the moment we are playing our PL2 23’s team. We cannot put responsibility of staying up on there young shoulders. #lufc #mot — Hakan (@Hakan_5tar) December 18, 2021

The quality just wasn’t there tonight, but the players can’t be blamed for our small, depleted, injury- prone squad. I’m not sure if Bielsa, Radrizzani, or Orta is responsible for this mess, but it’s undeniable that poor planning and recruitment is continuing to cost us. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/efdy7HsEBQ — Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) December 18, 2021

Well turned out how I expected today. We have to have a fit squad fully firing to compete. Just hope we can get some back soon and this run doesn’t impact morale too much. Crowd knows what’s going on. #lufc — Mark Philmore (@IdlePastimes) December 18, 2021

Tough results to take at the minute, but great to hear the support for Bielsa at ER. No manager better than MB to drag us out of this situation, with the support of the board and a few key injuries back we’ll be MARCHING back up the league #MOT #LUFC — LordLucan (@mark_p_foley) December 18, 2021

We will turn this around, then boys have too much character, BELIEVE!!!💙 #lufc — Jason Stevenson (@JasonStevo11) December 18, 2021

Leeds United fans do not be disheartened, there is no chance we’re going down!

We have played some of the best teams in the world with half a team. When they’re back we will be fine. Keep The Faith! On, On, On!#LUFC — Forsaken (@IIForsakenII) December 18, 2021

After finishing 9th last season anyone with an ounce of know how knew in the EPL you cannot stand still.

Summer recruitment was a no brainer with KP & Paddy type players a pre-requisite.

Bielsa decided the small squad was good & no real recruitment was needed.#Lufc — Ayub Patel (@AyubPatel123) December 18, 2021