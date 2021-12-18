 

Leeds were looking to bounce back from a demoralising 7-0 defeat at Manchester City in midweek, but with a team deprived of a number of first team players due to injury were easily swatted aside by Arsenal; the Gunners were 3-0 up at half time.

 

Boss Marcelo Bielsa is without a raft of key men, including Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford.

 

 

The Argentine prefers to operate with a small squad and dip into the Under-23s if needed, but his depth is currently being tested to the limit. 

 

For Hakan, anyone who cannot see that the club need to splash the cash in the January transfer window needs a shake, with it wrong to put so much responsibility on youngsters.

 

 

Oliver does not want to assign blame for Leeds’ current predicament, however he thinks that not recruiting effectively is hurting the club.

 

Mark thinks that recent results show Leeds need a fully fit squad to be able to hold their own in the Premier League and is sure the fans understand the injury situation.

 

LordLucan is backing Bielsa to get Leeds out of trouble, while Forsaken is keeping the faith and Jason is sure results will turn.

 

Ayub believes Leeds are paying the price for standing still, something Michael agrees with.

 

The January transfer window is just weeks away, but it remains to be seen if Leeds will make any signings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 