Former Leeds United star Matthew Kilgallon feels the Whites have Illan Meslier to thank for not conceding as many as six goals against Arsenal at Elland Road.

Leeds headed into the Premier League fixture against Arsenal on Saturday on the back of a crushing 7-0 defeat at Manchester City in midweek and were looking to bounce back.

Arsenal though were rampant in the first half and cut Leeds open, scoring through Gabriel Martinelli (two) and Bukayo Saka to lead 3-0 at half time.

The hosts pulled one back through a Raphinha penalty, but Arsenal scored again when Emile Smith Rowe struck and it finished 4-1.

For former Leeds defender Kilgallon, the Whites need to thank Meslier for not going up to six goals behind against Arsenal.

“The first half could have been five, six. He made three worldie saves really if you watch them back and see them; they are good saves”, he said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“The lads are low on confidence and when your top players are not confident they do things they shouldn’t.

“We’re also forgetting Arsenal are a good team as well and when you go 2-0 down and you’ve just been beaten seven, it can go five, six, seven very quickly, and it didn’t; we’ve got to give them a little bit of credit.”

The fixture list is not set to become any kinder for Leeds as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool on Boxing Day.