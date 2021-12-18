Arsenal loan star William Saliba has admitted that he is acting as if he is not going to leave Marseille, where he is due to spend the season, as he tackled increasing speculation about his future.

Saliba was considered a top talent when Arsenal did a deal to sign him from Saint-Etienne, but he has struggled to impress Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and has regularly been loaned out.

The 20-year-old is now on a season-long loan at Marseille back in his homeland and is clocking regular game time at the south coast side.

There is increasing speculation over whether he might leave Arsenal permanently, staying at Marseille, and Saliba is clear that he is acting as if he is going nowhere.

Tackling his future, he said on Eurosport’s Stream Team podcast: “At a club like that, when you’re on loan, you act like you’re going to stay for years.

“You enjoy every match.

“I try not to think about what will happen afterwards.”

Saliba has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Marseille so far this season, a total which includes playing in all six of the club’s Europa League group games, where they lost just once.