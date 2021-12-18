Fixture: Rangers vs Dundee United

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Dundee United at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers were in midweek action at home to St Johnstone and eased to a 2-0 victory to maintain their four-point lead over Celtic at the top of the table.

Visitors Dundee United have lost their last three games on the bounce without scoring a single goal, however the last meeting between the two sides in August saw them edge out Rangers 1-0.

Dundee United’s last win at Ibrox in the league came in 2011, with a 3-2 victory.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst picks Allan McGregor in goal today, while Nathan Patterson and Borna Barisic are full-backs. In central defence, Rangers have Connor Goldson and James Tavernier.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst trusts in Glen Kamara, John Lundstram and Scott Arfield, with Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent supporting Alfredo Morelos.

If Rangers’ Dutch boss feels changes are needed at any point within the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Fashion Sakla and Joe Aribo.

Rangers Team vs Dundee United

McGregor, Patterson, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Kamara, Lundstram, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Simpson, King, Aribo, Bacuna, Wright, Sakala