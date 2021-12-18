Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa thinks his side can take inspiration from players such as Robin Koch as they try to get through a difficult period, which continued with a 4-1 loss against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Following defeats at Chelsea and Manchester City – the trip to the Etihad ended in a 7-0 drubbing – Leeds were looking for home comforts when Arsenal visited.

A depleted side though were no match for the Gunners and were 3-0 down at half time, ultimately suffering a 4-1 defeat, which could have been even heavier.

They next go to Liverpool and already some Leeds fans are worried about being on the end of another heavy beating.

Bielsa accepts the current period is a challenge for Leeds, but feels they must keep their belief and take inspiration from players such as Koch, who pushed himself to play despite not being in the ideal condition.

“Yes [it is a test of character], you have to have a tolerance to the frustration. You have to be very convinced, in a big way, of where you’re going to absorb these moments”, he told his post match press conference.

“Examples show a lot of value. For example, Koch competes again after four months out.

“Our participation did not find him in an ideal state and despite that, he chose to play.

“Apart from that, the game did not overcome him.

“[Stuart] Dallas, a lot of knocks today, he finished the game like Raphinha.

“The efforts [Joe] Gelhardt made today are above his ability at the moment.

“There are players who have to accelerate their participation on one side and to the adversity on the other”, Bielsa added.

The defeat means that Leeds stay in 16th place in the Premier League, though their goal difference has now slipped to minus 18.