Former Leeds United defender Matthew Kilgallon thinks the Whites could be suffering burnout and Marcelo Bielsa may need to go easier on his players in training.

Leeds are struggling in the Premier League this season and sit in 16th spot in the league table following a run of three successive defeats, losing at Chelsea, Manchester City and at home to Arsenal.

The Whites have suffered a host of injuries to first team players this season, testing Bielsa’s decision to operate a small squad, and they again fielded several youngsters during the course of their clash with Arsenal.

Bielsa is known for being demanding on the training pitch and Kilgallon thinks that for some players, after over three years of the Argentine, they could be running on empty, which makes them more prone to picking up injuries.

He floated the idea that Bielsa may have to listen to his physios and ease off on his players a little.

“I do see players out there who give everything, I do see players who put their heads in”, Kilgallon said after the Arsenal game on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Are they coming to an end where they have worked for three years with Bielsa, every day training hard?

“Now you’re getting your hamstrings, are they being flogged as much as they can be now and you’re seeing these injuries coming.

“Does he maybe have to listen to the sports physio [who could be saying’] ‘listen can we get them in the pool today, can we leave murderball for not three times on the bounce?’.

“I speak to some of the lads, I listen to them and they tell me what days they are in and I’m interested because of Bielsa with what goes on.

“And it’s not just the training, it’s the meetings after, it’s the full games they watch after, it’s everything.

“It’s full on and it might not just be the bodies, it might have scrambled them [mentally] a little bit and fatigued them.”

Leeds will look to spring a surprise when they take on Liverpool on Boxing Day, but they will start as big underdogs in the game.