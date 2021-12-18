Napoli have made Tottenham Hotspur target Bremer their preferred option to replace Olympiacos bound Kostas Manolas.

Manolas is heading back to his homeland with Olympiacos when the January transfer window opens and Napoli are now looking for a replacement.

The Serie A giants have been linked with a host of options, but according to Italian daily Il Mattino, they have decided that Bremer is their preferred option.

Bremer has shone at Torino and has been linked with several clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking to sign a centre-back following an injury to Cristian Romero.

Napoli may face a tough task in doing a deal for Bremer though.

The Serie A side are likely to want Bremer on loan, but Torino are unlikely to agree to any loan that does not contain a mandatory purchase clause.

Torino are also not keen on letting Bremer leave mid-season.

The defender has made 16 appearances in Serie A for Torino so far this season, chipping in with two goals and wearing the captain’s armband on five occasions.