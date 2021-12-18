Newcastle United are keen to snap up Lyon attacker Lucas Paqueta, but the player has turned down a huge contract offer from the Magpies, it has been claimed in France.

The struggling Premier League club are working overtime to be in a position to sign players when the January transfer window swings open for business.

They are trying to put deals in place and are making offers to stars to see if they would be prepared to head to St James’ Park.

Newcastle want Lyon attacking midfielder Paqueta, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, but have seen a proposal knocked back by the player.

It is suggested that Newcastle offered the Brazil international more than €10m per year in wages, but he rejected the offer.

Paqueta is happy at Lyon and has decided that if he leaves the French side it will be for a bigger club competing at the top level in Europe.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will come back to the table to try to convince Paqueta to change his mind.

Losing Paqueta would be a blow for Lyon, who have seen the Brazilian contribute with seven goals and four assists in 21 games this season.

Les Gones have him under contract until the summer of 2025.