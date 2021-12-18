Fixture: Leeds United vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to Elland Road in the Premier League this evening.

The Yorkshire giants suffered a demoralising 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City in their last game and will want to bounce back against Arsenal.

With the Premier League having suffered a number of postponements due to covid, victory for Leeds would move them up a place to 15th in the standings.

Marcelo Bielsa is still without a number of key players due to injury, including Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford. Daniel James has a muscle issue, while Junior Firpo is suspended.

In goal Leeds boast Illan Meslier, while at the back Bielsa picks Cody Drameh and Stuart Dallas as full-backs, with Robin Koch and Luke Ayling in central defence.

In midfield, Adam Forshaw slots in with Mateusz Klich, while Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts support Joe Gelhardt.

Bielsa has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate.

Leeds United Team vs Arsenal

Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Roberts, Gelhardt

Substitutes: Klaesson, Moore, Kenneh, Jenkins, Bate, McCarron, Gray, Summerville, Greenwood