Heung-Min Son has warned Liverpool that Tottenham Hotspur want to make sure they have a miserable night in north London on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will arrive in the capital on a run of superb form and having managed a frightening 48 goals in just 17 league games this season.

Many will view the Reds as favourites to take all three points from their meeting with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, but Son is clear his side will not roll over.

The South Korea attacker is keen to make sure Liverpool have a horrible night and is determined to make the evening a tough one for the visitors.

“I don’t want them to think they can come here and get three points easily, I don’t want to give an easy three points”, Son told Sky Sports.

“Because it’s our home I want to make them [have] a horrible night or a horrible afternoon on Sunday.”

If Tottenham can take all three points off Liverpool on Sunday then they would move up level on points with fifth placed West Ham, a team they would also have two games in hand on.

Liverpool though have won every one of their last seven meetings with Tottenham and have not lost against the north London side since 2017.