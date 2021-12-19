Fixture: Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially confirmed their line-up and substitutes to welcome champions Manchester City to St James’ Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Eddie Howe saw his side slip to a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool in midweek, despite taking the lead at Anfield, and will know an equally tough task awaits his men today.

The Magpies are without left-back Jamal Lewis, who picked up a hamstring issue at Anfield, while Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo are not in the squad.

If Newcastle fail to pick up three points today then they will be inside the bottom three on Christmas Day, the first time the Magpies have suffered such a fate in the Premier League.

Howe picks Martin Dubravka in goal for Newcastle today, while at the back he opts for Jacob Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Matt Ritchie.

Further up the pitch Newcastle deploy Isaac Hayden and Joe Willock, while Joelinton and Miguel Almiron play. Ryan Fraser supports Callum Wilson.

Howe can look to his bench to make changes if needed, where his options include Allan Saint-Maximin and Dwight Gayle.

Newcastle United Team vs Manchester City

Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Wilson

Substitutes: Darlow, Schar, Hendrick, Krafth, Andersen, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Longstaff, White