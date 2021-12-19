Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Liverpool to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs were last in action on 5th December against Norwich City, a match they won 3-0, and have since seen a spate of cancellations due to covid.

They have been cleared to play today however and boss Antonio Conte will want his men to get their Christmas fixtures off to a winning start by stunning Liverpool.

Tottenham are still feeling the effects of covid however and Conte’s options have been reduced.

The Spurs boss goes with Hugo Lloris in goal, while Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are wing-backs. The back three is Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

Further up the pitch he selects Harry Winks and Dele Alli, while Tanguy Ndombele supports Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Conte can look to the bench for options if needed, including Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Lloris, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Alli, Ndombele, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Rodon, Tanganga, Doherty, Reguilon, Skipp, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Lucas