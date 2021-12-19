Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe feels the jury is out on whether the Magpies will be able to attract the players they want in the January transfer window due to the club’s position in the league.

The Magpies sit second bottom of the Premier League and are facing a real battle to survive in the top flight this season.

A recent takeover means that money is available to strengthen the squad in the rapidly approaching January transfer window and Newcastle are expected to splash the cash.

However, it is unclear if players will agree to join a side locked in a relegation battle and the Magpies were recently knocked back by Lyon attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Howe admits it is a case of wait and see over whether the players the club want are prepared to move to Newcastle, but insists the Magpies are working hard on potential deals.

Howe said to Sky Sports when asked if the club’s league position means attracting players could be tough: “I think wait and see on that one.

“It’s very difficult for me to give you an answer to that as we stand.

“There’s a few challenges we face; availability of players, will they come with our current league position, which is a concern.

“January is notoriously very, very difficult and I’ve found that as manager all through my time.

“So they are the challenges we’ve got to work under, but we’re going to do our best to find a solution.”

Newcastle have been linked with a host of players, however it remains uncertain what level of budget they are set to operate with in January.