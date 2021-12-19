Gabriel Agbonlahor has admitted he does not understand the Leeds United fans cheering at Elland Road when they are seeing their side get battered every week.

Leeds have suffered a serious slump in form and were drubbed 7-0 at Manchester City in midweek, while Arsenal eased to a 4-1 victory at Elland Road on Saturday.

The fans cheered at the end of Leeds’ defeat against Arsenal on Saturday and Agbonlahor admits he does not understand the atmosphere at Elland Road.

The former Aston Villa striker also admits that he would sack Marcelo Bielsa as manager as the Argentine is unwilling to change his approach against the bigger teams in the league and the Whites are risking relegation with him at the helm.

“For me, I would change Bielsa”, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“The way they are playing at the moment, it’s very stubborn coaching.

“You are playing against big teams, world class players and you are going toe-to-toe. You can’t do that in the Premier League.

“For me I’d change it, I’d get someone in who can keep Leeds United up now because, look at the table, Burnley have got three games in hand on Leeds, five points behind them.

“They are playing with fire, they are playing with relegation and if they did go down then it might take them another 16 years to get back up, so for me, I don’t understand it, the atmosphere in the ground, the fans are cheering, you’re getting battered every week”, he added.

Leeds currently sit in 16th spot in the Premier League standings and are five points above the relegation zone.

Questions have been asked by some about Bielsa taking a small first team squad into the season which has left the Whites struggling after a spate of injuries.