Neil Mellor feels that Antonio Conte is getting Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son playing like they did in the past after Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 with Liverpool in north London.

Liverpool fell behind in just the 13th minute at Tottenham when Kane struck for the hosts, but Diogo Jota then drew the Reds level in the 35th minute and it was 1-1 at the break.

Andrew Robertson then put Liverpool on course for three points when he headed his team ahead in the 69th minute, however Spurs pegged them back four minutes later following a mistake from Alisson.

Robertson was then sent off with 13 minutes left and it ended 2-2, giving each side a point.

Mellor, watching on for LFC TV, was especially impressed with what he saw of Tottenham’s two goalscorers, which he feels was similar to how they performed under Mauricio Pochettino.

“I was watching Kane and Son and I thought that they looked like Kane and Son under Poch”, Mellor said.

“And I think Conte is getting more out of them [than has happened recently].”

Liverpool dropping points at Tottenham means they have now fallen three points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham meanwhile sit in seventh spot, with 26 points, six points off fourth placed Arsenal, though they have played three games fewer than the Gunners.