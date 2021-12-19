Leeds United face having to make a “mad” offer to Blackburn Rovers to be able to land Ben Brereton Diaz in the January transfer window, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Yorkshire giants are expected to enter the transfer market when the new year dawns due to being left shorthanded by a raft of injuries to first team stars.

They have been linked with a host of players, including Chile international Brereton Diaz, who is shining for Blackburn in the Championship.

The striker has scored 19 times in 23 league games to power Blackburn’s push for promotion to the Premier League and the Ewood Park side do not want to lose him in January.

As such, it is claimed only a mad offer from Leeds could turn Blackburn’s head and force the club to sell Brereton Diaz.

The Chile star’s former club Nottingham Forest also hold a clause entitling them to a percentage of any sale fee Blackburn bring in, something else which may push Rovers to demand a high fee.

Brereton Diaz has scored seven goals in his last seven Championship games and grabbed a brace on Saturday in a 4-0 thrashing of Birmingham City.

It remains to be seen if Leeds will be willing to offer enough to convince Blackburn to sell Brereton Diaz mid-season.