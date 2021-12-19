Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson admits that Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to operate with a small squad leaves the Whites vulnerable when injuries strike.

Leeds are enduring a difficult run of form and have conceded eleven goals, while scoring one, in their last two Premier League games.

The club’s goal difference has taken a hit and they are now on minus 18, a total which only bottom club Norwich City and second bottom Newcastle United are worse at.

Leeds have had to battle injuries to a host of first team players and Bielsa has been forced to rely on young players on occasion due to the thin nature of his squad.

Grayson admits that Bielsa running a small squad makes Leeds vulnerable when injuries strike, though he feels the amount of injuries suffered has been remarkable.

“To get the number of injuries Leeds have had in this period of time is remarkable”, Grayson told BBC Radio 5 live.

“Bielsa doesn’t carry big squads in terms of first-team players.

“He relies a lot on under-23 players to make up the 25-man squad.

“He’s happy working with smaller groups.

“When things like this happen, you’re vulnerable to injuries and illnesses.”

Leeds now have a break until Boxing Day, when they travel to Liverpool, and Bielsa will hope to be able to have some of his injured stars back for the fixture.