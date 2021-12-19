Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte feels the point his side took against Liverpool, who he rates as one of the world’s best teams, could be a good point and has revealed what he said to his players.

In a thrilling Premier League contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs took the lead after just 13 minutes when Harry Kane got on the end of a Tanguy Ndombele pass to fire past Alisson.

Liverpool levelled through a Diogo Jota header in the 35th minute and it was locked at 1-1 at half time.

Andrew Robertson scored for Liverpool in the second half, while Heung-Min Son then levelled matters and Robertson was shown a red card with 13 minutes left, as it ended 2-2.

For Spurs boss Conte, his side did well to have an opportunity to take all three points against a Liverpool team he feels are one of the world’s best sides.

And the Italian tactician is willing to believe that the point Tottenham gained could eventually turn out to be a good one.

“At the end I think, and I said this to my players, in one hand I think we had a good performance and a chance to take three points against one of the best teams in the world not just Europe”, he told his post match press conference.

“We took one point and it could be a good point in the end.”

Conte also praised Dele Alli and Harry Winks for how they performed during the match, insisting he has never had doubts about the pair.

“A good performance and I didn’t have doubts about them.

“Harry Winks is working very hard and he’s impressed me in training with his desire.

“He’s a very good player and when we play in this position with a number four in front of the back three, he’s very, very good.

“Dele played a good game and when we play in a 3-5-2, Dele is very good and he has the ability to get forward.”

Next up for Conte’s Tottenham is an EFL Cup clash against West Ham United at home, followed by a visit from Crystal Palace on Boxing Day in the Premier League.