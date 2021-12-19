Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has questioned whether Jurgen Klopp will only receive a small fine following his comments about the referee after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Spurs.

Klopp was left unhappy with the performance of the referee during the Premier League clash in north London and felt Harry Kane should have been sent off for a challenge on Andrew Robertson.

He also believes Liverpool should have had a penalty when Diogo Jota was brought down and made clear his views post match.

Spurs legend Roberts wants to know if Klopp will be fined for his comments and pointed out that former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was banned for criticising a referee.

Pochettino was hit with a two-match ban and fined £10,000 following an incident with referee Mike Dean in 2019.

Roberts wrote on Twitter: “Did Poch not get a 3 game ban for having a go at a ref after a game?

“Will Klopp just get a small fine?”

Klopp’s Liverpool are now three points behind league leaders Manchester City after dropping two points in their draw with Tottenham.