Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their team and substitutes to go up against Tottenham Hotspur in an away Premier League fixture today.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp managed his first Liverpool game at Tottenham, but much has changed at both clubs since.

The Reds are in superb form and swatted Newcastle United aside in midweek league action to remain firmly in touch with leaders Manchester City.

They are without Thiago Alcantara today, the midfielder having posted a suspected positive covid test, while Jordan Henderson is ill.

Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk also miss out due to covid.

Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at the back he goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Liverpool deploy James Milner, Tyler Morton and Naby Keita, while up top Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane start.

Klopp has a host of substitutes, including Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Morton, Milner, Keita, Mane, Sane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Quansah