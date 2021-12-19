Eddie Howe has indicated he is happy with the Newcastle area and considers himself lucky to be in such beautiful surroundings.

The former Bournemouth manager was appointed as Newcastle boss at the start of November to succeed Steve Bruce and has been settling in.

Howe is living away from his family, who continue to reside in the south, and is in a hotel room.

There have been concerns in some quarters over whether Howe, whose only stint away from the south was a brief spell at Burnley, will settle in Newcastle.

Howe, while having been restricted in his efforts to see the area due to his workload as Newcastle boss, indicated he is lucky to be in the north east and feels it is an area of real beauty.

“I think I’ve popped out for a meal a couple of times within the five weeks that I’ve been here, but it’s minimal because when I get back to the hotel it’s time for sleep”, Howe told Sky Sports.

“But that will change. I have driven round the area and tried to get to grips with locations and places, and I’ve been really, really impressed by the area in terms of the beauty of it and the places to live.

“There’s some fantastic places up here. I consider myself very lucky.”

Howe’s family are due to head up to Newcastle to see him on Christmas Day and then the Magpies boss will switch his attention towards his side’s meeting with Manchester United on 27th December.