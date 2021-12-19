Manchester United Under-23s assistant coach Neil Ryan has insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was great for the club’s academy and took a keen interest in the development of young players.

Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United last month following a dreadful run of form that saw them drop out of the top four and out of the title race.

The Norwegian still enjoys a beloved status amongst a large section of the Manchester United fans and was responsible for introducing several young players into his first-team squad at Old Trafford.

Ryan insisted that working with Solskjaer was genuinely enjoyable for him as he had a keen interest in the academy and the development of young players from their youth set-up.

The Under-23s boss also stressed that the attention to the academy went through Solskjaer’s staff, including Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick.

Ryan told World Football Index: “It was fantastic to work with Ole because he genuinely kept a close eye on the youth set-up at the club.

“Similarly, Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick were vital because both of them have a strong interest in the youth system and experience of coaching within it.

“Even now, whenever I speak with the first-team coaching staff, I get a great feeling because we are all on the same page which is to develop the very best players possible for Manchester United.”

Iqbal Zidane and Charlie Savage made their debuts for Manchester United under interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the Champions League earlier this month.