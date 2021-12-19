Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Chelsea have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Wolves in an away league fixture at Molineux this afternoon.

The Blues find themselves sitting third in the Premier League table with 37 points from their 17 games, three fewer than second placed Liverpool and four off leaders Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel’s side requested that their meeting with Wolves today be postponed, but the Premier League have decided the game should go ahead.

In goal for Chelsea today, Tuchel picks Edouard Mendy, while for his back three he selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

Further up the pitch Chelsea have N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah in midfield, with Reece James and Marcos Alonso as wing-backs. Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic lead the attacking threat.

If Tuchel wants to make changes during the 90 minutes he can bring on substitutes and his options include Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez.

Chelsea, who have a reduced bench, are without Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku today.

Chelsea Team vs Wolves

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Chalobah, Alonso, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech

Substitutes: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley