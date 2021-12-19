Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Tottenham Hotspur had a long ball approach against Liverpool in the Premier League clash between the two teams in north London on Sunday evening.

Klopp’s Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw with Tottenham, recovering from trailing to lead 2-1, but then being pegged back by Tottenham and having Andrew Robertson sent off with 13 minutes left.

There was controversy over whether Harry Kane should have been sent off, with many feeling there was inconsistency when considering Robertson was red carded.

Klopp, while unhappy with the officiating, insists the result was fine, though he indicated Tottenham took a long ball approach to feed Heung-Min Son and Kane.

“Let’s start with the result. The result is fine. It would have been different with different decisions from the ref. A 2-2 at Tottenham is fine”, he told his post-match press conference.

“It was difficult for us for plenty of reasons.

“One was that we had to change a lot.

“We played against Tottenham who played a 3-5-2 and when they got the ball they kicked it as far as possible and Kane and Son were on their bikes.

“With Robbo, we’ve watched it back and yes you can give a red card there. He’s a really good boy but he lost it a little bit.

“I think we all agree Harry Kane should have seen red.

“In the penalty situation, Mr Tierney told me that he thought Diogo stopped because he wanted to get hit. If you watch that back it is a very exclusive view”, Klopp added.

Dropped points in north London mean that Liverpool are now three points behind Manchester City in the league standings, though they have now moved on to a whopping 50 goals scored, from 18 games.