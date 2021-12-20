Former Malmo star Anders Andersson has hailed the Swedish giants for making an incredibly smart move in hiring Andreas Georgson to take over as sporting director at the club, given his connections with Premier League giants Arsenal.

Georgson was part of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s staff as a set-piece coach following a spell at Premier League new boys Brentford in the same post.

The 36-year-old left the Emirates Stadium earlier this year, returning to his former club Malmo where he has taken over as sporting director.

Former Malmo star Andersson is delighted with the arrival of Georgson and has insisted he is the best person to oversee first-team matters at the club, given his connections with top clubs like Arsenal.

Andersson feels Malmo have entered a period of positive change with the likes of Georgson at the helm and feels the club have made an incredibly smart and well thought appointment having snared him away from the Emirates Stadium.

“I am amongst those who know Andreas Georgson personally”, Andersson told Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt.

“You cannot find a better person [for this job], with the contacts he has at Arsenal and Brentford.

“He is an incredibly smart and well-thought-out appointment.

“From now on, a lot will probably happen in a short time for the Himmelsblatt.

“Everything is professional, the office for example is professional, stylish, elegant but it will be even bigger.”

Malmo are determined to dominate the Swedish Allsvenskan with the likes of Georgson in charge, while the Gunners have replaced him with Nicolas Jover.