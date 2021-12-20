Sunderland star Ross Stewart believes that Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie at Arsenal is a free hit for the Black Cats, but insists they will travel with the belief they can win.

Lee Johnson’s men have made good progress in the EFL Cup this season and are now into the last eight of the competition, with a visit to Arsenal on the agenda.

Stewart admits that Sunderland will go to north London as firm underdogs in the tie, but he feels that the game is a free hit for the Black Cats and insists they will have belief that they can win.

“We’ll go there as huge underdogs and it’s a bit of a free hit but at the same time we will go there with the belief that we can go there and win the tie”, Stewart was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“It’s a tough game but one I’m sure there will be a right buzz for.”

Despite the high profile nature of the tie, Stewart revealed that the games have been coming so thick and fast for Sunderland that they have not had time to think about playing Arsenal.

“I think when the tie came there was a lot of talk but our focus has gone back to the league which is the bread and butter for us.

“We have played a lot of games between the tie being made and Tuesday so there actually hasn’t been a lot of talk and we have been focused on the league which is a good thing.”

Arsenal eased to a 4-1 win over Leeds United at the weekend, while Sunderland visited Ipswich Town and played out a 1-1 draw.