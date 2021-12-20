Crystal Palace loan star Jean-Philippe Mateta is open to joining Saint-Etienne in the upcoming transfer window, but the hitman’s salary is an issue for the Ligue 1 side.

The striker arrived at Selhurst Park in January from German side Mainz in January on an initial 18-month loan deal, with an obligation to make the move permanent for €14m, provided several sporting stipulations are met.

However, the 24-year-old’s stint at Crystal Palace has not gone according to plan so far this season and he has only made a single Premier League start under new boss Patrick Vieira.

As it stands Mateta is not part of Vieira’s long-term plans at Crystal Palace and there have been suggestions he could leave the club in the upcoming window.

Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne have been keeping a close eye on Mateta’s situation at the capital club and are keen on taking him back to France.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Saint-Etienne coach Pascal Dupraz has contacted the Eagles loanee and he is open to a move to the Geoffroy Stadium.

But les Stephanois are only able to chip in with 30 per cent of Mateta’s €45,000-a-week salary.

The French side are going through a rough period financially and Mateta’s wages are proving to be a stumbling block to their hopes of sealing a deal for him next month.

It remains to be seen whether the striker and Saint-Etienne can come to some financial arrangement over his wages if they makes moves to sign him in January.