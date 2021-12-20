Graham Roberts has slammed UEFA as a shambolic mess following their decision to deem Tottenham Hotspur’s postponed Europa League Conference game against Rennes a forfeit, resulting in Spurs being eliminated from the competition.

The Europa Conference League encounter between Spurs and Rennes was set to take place on 9th December but it was called off owing to a virus outbreak at the London club.

A win for Spurs against the Rennes would have seen them qualify for the next round of the competition, but UEFA have decided to not replay the fixture and award the Ligue 1 side a 3-0 win, eliminating Tottenham from the competition.

Spurs legend Roberts, who insists he is not upset at the exit, has slammed UEFA for deciding to not reschedule the game and warned them that they are setting a very dangerous precedent with their decision against Spurs.

UEFA also made the headlines last week when they made errors during the Champions League draw and Roberts blasted them for being a shambolic mess.

Roberts wrote on Twitter: “UEFA have just set them-self a very dangerous precedent.

“I am not crying at the exit of this tournament just laughing at the shambolic mess UEFA are.

“They could not even conduct a draw correctly the other day.”

With no more games in Europe this season, Spurs boss Antonio Conte can focus more on his team’s performances in domestic competitions as he looks to help them get back into the European spots in the Premier League.