Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton has full confidence in the Blues’ managerial appointment Kieran McKenna and believes the club have done well to tempt him from Manchester United.

McKenna left his post as assistant at Manchester United to take up the job of managing the Tractor Boys.

It is McKenna’s first time being the boss at a club and his work will be cut out for him as he takes charge of a Blues team that are eleventh in the table, ten points off the League One playoff places.

Magilton thinks that while the decision to appoint a rookie boss may be seen as offbeat, he does not think the lack of experience at managerial level will be a problem.

The former Ipswich manager added that McKenna’s style of play is right at home at Portman Road with his previous work at a club like Manchester United providing him valuable knowledge, and thus he thinks the new manager can become a success.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site, Magilton said: “It might be seen as a ‘left field’ appointment because he has no managerial experience but he gained a wealth of knowledge through working at top clubs and with top players and all the demands that go with that.

“He is hungry for success and no one will work harder to achieve that than Kieran.

“When you add that to his coaching experience from his time at Manchester United, I’d say Ipswich have done very well to get him.

“It’s a good fit and an exciting appointment.

“They have given him a long contract so that tells me the Club are building something.

“He’s a very strong character and while he will want to play an attacking brand of football, he will also be adaptable.

“He knows the game and I think he can be a really big success at the Club.”

The Tractor Boys take on Gillingham at the weekend and they will be looking to a halt a run of six games without a victory in all competitions.