Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is hopeful that being thrust into the first team will be an experience which benefits the young Whites players.

An injury crisis at Elland Road, combined with the impact of covid and a small senior squad, means that Marcelo Bielsa is increasingly having to involve Under-23s stars in his team.

Leeds fielded Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt in their starting eleven against Arsenal at the weekend, while youngsters Crysensio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Liam McCarron also saw action from the bench.

Forshaw makes no bones about times being tough for Leeds, who have now conceded eleven goals in their last two league games and scored one, but is hopeful the benefit will be experience for the youngsters.

He said on LUTV post match: “Times are tough for us at the moment, there’s no denying it.

“Without making too many excuses, we’ve got Covid cases this morning, we’ve got illness in the group, nine fit first-team players unfortunately so we’re stretched.

“We’re counting on young lads and hopefully it’ll be good experience for them in the future.”

Leeds are racing to have some players back for their Boxing Day clash away at Liverpool as they try to avoid another heavy defeat and turn the corner.