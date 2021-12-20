A host of Tottenham Hotspur fans have made known their feeling that the club have been treated unfairly after being awarded a loss against Rennes in the Europa Conference League, but also feel the verdict is a blessing in disguise.

The game between Spurs and Ligue 1 outfit Rennes was scheduled to take place earlier this month, but owing to an outbreak of the virus at the Premier League club it was cancelled and could not be rearranged.

Spurs were handed a 3-0 loss as a result of their forfeiture, meaning the London club have crashed out of the Europa Conference League at the group stage.

Both Boris and Dom think that going out of the Europa Conference League is no tragedy, with the former emphasising the competition’s lack of worth compared to domestic trophies and the latter not caring about the verdict.

Beno and Jasper also do not care about the competition, but think it is not justified on UEFA’s behalf to award the loss to Spurs.

spurswillrise thinks that chairman Daniel Levy should try to wring out some compensation for Spurs being awarded the loss.

JustTottenham believes that the decision is a boon for Spurs as they already are lagging behind other team in terms of games played and thus the Europa Conference League fixtures will not clog up the schedule.

Gary, on the other hand, is regretful that Spurs are now out of the Europa Conference League but he also sees the bright side as the team will be better-rested.

I mean we don’t really care about this competitions. But the reason is just stupidity at the highest level. #UEFA #SPURS #THFC #COYS — Beno (@Beno_Hotspur) December 20, 2021

I’m not complaining but this is a joke from UEFA. It is out of Spurs’s control that we got Covid, and we have been trying to rearrange the game, where as Rennes have been trying to avoid playing it. We even offered to play in France and to postpone a league match for this. #Spurs https://t.co/FVl37LPmF9 — Jasper LEVY OUT (@PryceJasper) December 20, 2021

Conference league result the only logical decision they could make. Levy should still try and get some compensation though #thfc — COYS Mac (@spurswillrise) December 20, 2021