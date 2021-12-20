French TV football anchor Darren Tulett has floated the idea that Arsenal hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return to Saint-Etienne on loan next month.

Aubameyang has been stripped of the club captaincy at Arsenal and sidelined following a disciplinary breach, with talk now about a potential departure from the Emirates Stadium for the striker; he is also training away from the first team.

He rose to prominence through a spell in France at Saint-Etienne where he scored 41 goals in 97 games and earned a move to Borussia Dortmund.

It remains to be seen if Aubameyang could leave Arsenal in next month’s window, but French TV anchor Tulett has floated the possibility of an emotional return to Saint-Etienne.

Tulett wrote on Twitter: “It smells like a loan to St Etienne, doesn’t it?”

Saint-Etienne are currently in big trouble at the bottom of Ligue 1 and have won just twice in 18 league games so far this season.

They have scored fewer than a goal a game and would be likely to welcome Aubameyang back with open arms.

Whether the striker would be prepared to walk into a relegation battle and whether Saint-Etienne could afford him remains to be seen.