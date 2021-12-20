Tottenham Hotspur have tested the water over a move for midfielder Florian Grillitsch, who is also on Newcastle United’s transfer radar.

Clubs are preparing for the opening of the January transfer window and Tottenham and Newcastle are both expected to be active as they look to strengthen.

Hoffenheim midfielder Grillitsch is attracting attention and Newcastle are keen on the 26-year-old.

They now have company from Spurs as, according to Sky Deutschland, the north London side have asked about the Hoffenheim man.

Grillitsch’s contract at Hoffenheim expires at the end of the season and he could put pen to paper to a pre-contractual agreement with a non-German club in January.

The midfielder has already admitted he is looking for his next step and the January window will be Hoffenheim’s last chance to earn a fee from his sale.

The Austria international has clocked 12 appearances for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Grillitsch is able to operate as both a centre-back and defensive midfielder and has filled both positions for Hoffenheim this term.