Arsenal and Newcastle United linked midfielder Arthur will prioritise regular game time in his search for a new club in the January transfer window.

Arthur has been a bit-part player at Juventus this season and the club are keen to loan him out when the transfer window opens next month.

He is not part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans going forward and his representatives have gone to work to find a new club for their client in January.

Arsenal are amongst the clubs who have been offered the player and even Newcastle have been linked with a move for him this winter.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, guarantees over regular game time will be a major part of his decision making over his new club in January.

Arthur wants to be in the Brazil squad for next winter’s World Cup and is aware that he needs to play regular football over the next year.

Clubs who can offer him assurances over a regular place in the team will get a leg up in the race to sign the midfielder.

Apart from Arsenal and Newcastle, Arthur has also been linked with a move to Spain where Sevilla are interested.

The midfielder is hopeful that he will find a suitable club in January where he will be able to rekindle his career.