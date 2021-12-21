Brazilian giants Internacional have joined the race for Aston Villa striker Wesley, making contact with the player’s entourage earlier this week.

Wesley is currently on loan at Belgian side Club Brugge, but he has been linked with moving to another club in January, as he continues to feel his way back from a serious injury he suffered in 2020.

The striker is a wanted man in Brazil where Sao Paulo and Palmeiras are keen, with Sao Paulo having already made an offer to Aston Villa to loan him with the Premier League side paying part of his salary.

Now Internacional are also keen and, according to Brazilian outlet Globo, on Monday an emissary made contact with Wesley’s entourage.

It is suggested that Internacional have had Wesley on their radar for some time and are now spying a potential deal to take him to Brazil.

Signing a striker is a priority for the club and Wesley fits the bill.

While Sao Paulo have gone in with a proposal, Palmerias have yet to firm up their interest in Wesley.

It also remains to be seen what terms Internacional would be looking to sign Wesley on, with it having been suggested Aston Villa would rather sell the striker.