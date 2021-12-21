 

Lenglet has played the full 90 minutes just three times in La Liga this season and Spurs have now been linked with the former Sevilla centre-back.

 

Spurs have struggled with injuries in the centre-back area this season and having already signed Emerson Royal from Barcelona this summer, the London club may look to bring Lenglet to shore up their backline.

 

 

Fans have weighed in and PolsonSpurs thinks that Lenglet is being overestimated just because he has played for a La Liga giant like Barcelona.

 

SpursIsTheWord is dismayed at the prospect of Lenglet coming to north London while OAFtbl thinks there are much better options available in the same price range.

 

 

Kevin though is surprised there are other Spurs fans who are not impressed by Tottenham’s interest in Lenglet as he thinks the centre-back would be a good signing.

 

Patrik thinks as long as Lenglet rediscovers his form while in London, there is no reason why Spurs should not pursue the centre-back.

 

Eli is very enthusiastic about Lenglet and thinks that the centre-back would be a fantastic addition to manager Antonio Conte’s squad.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 