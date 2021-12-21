The Italian suitors of Manchester United linked striker Julian Alvarez have not made any concrete moves to sign the River Plate star yet.

Alvarez has scored 18 times in 21 top-flight appearances for River Plate and is wanted at some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been tracking him and Manchester United are reportedly preparing to put a contract offer in front of the forward soon.

Alvarez also has several clubs in Italy who are chasing him with Inter, Juventus and AC Milan interested in getting their hands on the Argentine hitman.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, none of his Italian suitors are yet to make any concrete move for him yet.

A number of those clubs have made enquiries with River Plate and Alvarez’s representatives but no financial offer has been made yet.

He has a €20m release clause in his contract and no club are yet to show the financial appetite to pay that fee.

River Plate are prepared to let him go but for the moment they do not have any concrete offer on their table.

The Argentine giants are ready to wait until the summer to cash in on the forward if needed.