Newcastle United target Ousmane Dembele could sign a short contract with Barcelona to allow further time to negotiate a long-term deal at the Camp Nou, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Frenchman’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires next summer and he is yet to sign on fresh terms at Barcelona despite continued efforts from the club.

Having failed to extending Dembele’s stint with their initial offers, Barcelona tabled an upgraded deal earlier this month and want to hear back from the player in the coming days.

As it stands the winger will become a free agent next summer and several clubs, including Newcastle, are keen to sign him.

The Magpies are claimed to have put a lucrative proposal in front of Dembele, but the player may be leaning towards penning new terms at Barcelona.

According to Catalunya based daily Sport, Dembele’s entourage are open to signing an initial short deal with Barcelona that would provide both the player and the club with more time to renegotiate a better deal in the future.

The La Liga heavyweights are going through a financial crisis at the moment but believe they can improve their situation in the coming seasons.

It is suggested that Barcelona could look to renew Dembele’s contract for two seasons and then renegotiate an upgraded deal within one year, with the financial situation at the club possibly improved.

Barcelona are determined to keep the 24-year-old at the club and it remains to be seen if they will succeed.