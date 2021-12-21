Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon, who is also on the radar of Leeds United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe wants to bring in defensive reinforcements in January in order to save his Newcastle side from being relegated from the Premier League.

The Newcastle boss is looking at a number of players ahead of next month’s window and several defenders are being targeted by the newly rich Magpies.

It has been claimed that Rodon has emerged as one of the players who could end up at Newcastle on loan in January.

The centre-back has been struggling to get minutes at Tottenham this season and the north London club are prepared to loan him out in January.

Tottenham want to see him play regular football in the latter half of the season and Newcastle are leading the race to sign him, though they are far from the only club keen.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are watching Rodon’s situation closely, especially with Liam Cooper injured.

The Whites could choose to make a move for Rodon as the January window approaches.

Brighton and Watford are also potential destinations for the defender.