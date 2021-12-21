Sunderland loanee Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has not ruled out a return to Bayern Munich, but conceded that he is not in a position to demand playing time with the German giants.

Hoffmann joined Sunderland on loan from Bayern Munich last summer and has been playing a major role in the Black Cats’ bid to get promoted to the Championship this season.

Sunderland will have an obligation to make the deal permanent if they get promoted and the German recently admitted that he sees himself staying at the Stadium of Light for the long term.

However, the 22-year-old is not ruling out returning to his parent club Bayern Munich and stressed that they remain one of his favourite clubs.

Asked if he sees himself returning to Bayern Munich, Hoffmann told German daily the Suddeutsche Zeitung: “Yes, I can.

“FC Bayern are my favourite club, next to my home club Hansa Rostock and will always be.”

However, the goalkeeper insisted that at this stage of his career he needs to be playing regular first-team football.

And Hoffmann conceded that he is in no position to demand regular game time at a club of Bayern Munich’s size.

“Ultimately, the perspective is crucial.

“I am getting to a point of my career where I need to play regularly.

“But I am the very last one who would demand games at Bayern.

“That would be totally presumptuous at this point where I am in my career.”