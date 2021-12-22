Aston Villa loan star Axel Tuanzebe is unlikely to return to Manchester United in January despite being a bit part player under Steven Gerrard, according to The Athletic.

Tuanzebe was playing fairly regularly under Dean Smith but his departure from Aston Villa has changed the defender’s situation at the club.

The centre-back has made only two substitute appearances in the Premier League since Gerrard arrived and has become a fringe player in the Aston Villa squad.

There is talk that Aston Villa could consider cutting short his loan stint and sending him back to Manchester United next month.

But it has been claimed that it is unlikely to happen and Tuanzebe is expected to spend the season at Villa Park.

The defender could continue at Aston Villa despite not yet receiving substantial opportunities under Gerrard.

The 24-year-old will hope to convince the Aston Villa boss about his quality and get more chances.

With Covid causing major disruptions to squads, Aston Villa are not interested in weakening their options in January.

It remains to be seen whether Tuanzebe gets more chances to play under Gerrard in the latter half of the season.