Fenerbahce’s 23-year-old centre-back Attila Szalai is not a target for Premier League giants Chelsea, according to The Athletic.

A number of Chelsea defenders are set to be out of contract in the summer and several clubs are considering bringing in centre-backs.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen potential departees and speculation over Cesar Azpilicueta’s future, Chelsea have been linked with a move for several defenders.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Szalai and there were claims that they were closing in on a deal for the Hungary centre-back.

However, the European champions are not looking at Szalai as an option.

The centre-back does not appear to be on Chelsea’s radar, but it remains to be seen if the situation could potentially change.

Szalai is highly rated in Turkey and has been tipped to join a big European club in the near future.

He impressed as part of the Hungary squad in the European Championship last summer.