Real Madrid are tracking Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, but understand they have no chance of signing him in the January transfer window, according to the BBC.

Gomez has slipped down the pecking order of centre-backs at Liverpool following the summer arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been without Virgil van Dijk of late, but has chosen to pair Konate with Joel Matip in the heart of defence, overlooking Gomez.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are admirers of Gomez and want to bring in a centre-back to boost their options.

The club accept that there is no prospect that Gomez can be snared away from Liverpool in January though and are looking at him as a summer option.

Gomez missed the majority of last season though injury, while he has also had groin and calf problems this term.

Liverpool continue to rate Gomez highly and it is unclear how the Reds would respond to a summer assault from Real Madrid.

The Premier League giants still have Gomez under contract for a further three-a-half years.