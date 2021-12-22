Eddie Howe has sold a move to Newcastle United to Kieran Trippier, but the Magpies may still face a battle to land the defender, according to Eurosport.

The Magpies are keen to land Trippier and have identified the Atletico Madrid man as one of their top targets for next month’s transfer window.

They have been working overtime to convince Trippier that a move to St James’ Park is the best option and Howe has sold the club to the England international.

However, Trippier’s willingness to return to England in the new year has put other clubs on alert and no fewer than six Premier League sides have now asked about the package which would be needed to land him.

It could become an issue for Newcastle if they have to battle other sides, especially given their position in the Premier League.

Next week new potential destinations for Trippier will emerge, while he could also yet opt to stay in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United were keen to land the 31-year-old in the summer window, but he stayed in Spain.

Trippier has made 13 appearances in La Liga and three appearances in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid so far this season.